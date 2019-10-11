Friday, October 11, 2019- The Lame-bound Silverstone plane crashed on Friday morning minutes after taking off from Wilson Airport.





The Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO, had 56 passengers and crew on-board when the incident happened.





Fortunately, there were no casualties as all the passengers and crew were rescued albeit with injuries.





The local airline said in a statement that they had started investigations into what may have caused the incident.





“The passengers and crew been safely disembarked and we are currently working with the relevant authorities to assess the situatio n





"We thank the emergency services at the Wilson Airport for the quick response and cooperation," the statement read in part.





A pilot who spoke to reporters suggested that the plane's two engines may have failed at around 9 a.m.





Kenya Airports Authority confirmed the incident with a tweet:





“Jambo, we wish confirm that we have had an incident at Wilson Airport this morning involving a Silverstone aircraft destined for Lamu Airstrip via Mombasa Airport. No fatalities reported. Please standby for more information on this incident.”





See photos below.



