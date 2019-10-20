Sunday, October 20, 2019- This conversation between a heavily pregnant lady and a guy will leave you in stitches.
It seems the guy and lady used to have a thing until the lady became pregnant and went M.I.A.
The guy decided to check on her and he wasn’t ready for the news.
The lady sent him a photo of his growing baby bump but the randy guy thought it was something else.
From a distance, the lady's navel looks like a hole in her ass prompting the guy to ask her if she was shot on her derriere and the lady wasn’t amused.
See the screenshot below.
