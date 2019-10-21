Monday, October 21, 2019- This video of a randy guy showing off his skills down town with his tongue and cake has left ladies bothered.





The video comes hot on the heels of leaked sex tape of a pastor licking a ladies private part like his life depended on it.





The randy man of God identified as Pastor Wilson is now being used as the yardstick by women and ladies are calming that this dude could be the pastor’s son.





This is raw talent!





Guys watch the video and take notes.







