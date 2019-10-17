Thursday, October 17, 2019 - A businessman is counting losses in Molo after he fell into the trap of con-women who posed as Catholic sisters.





The two women who were in the company of a man went to an electronic shop and bought 17 HD TV sets worth Ksh 600,000 and issued a cheque which was later discovered to be fake.





The previous day, they had gone to the same electronic shop and bought goods worth Ksh 50,000 in cash.





Here are the CCTV images of the con-ladies who posed as Catholic sisters from the nearby St Joseph Seminary in Baraka.