Tuesday, October 29, 2019

-Through beauty apps that are available on android phones, ladies are editing their faces and spicing them with different beauty apps and then flocking the internet to fool men.





If you look at the photos they post on social media and then meet them face to face, you realize that “kwa ground vitu ni different”.





A case in point is this lady who shared photos showing how she transformed her face with the beauty apps.





See the raw photo and compared it with the edited photos.



