Monday October 28, 2019 -Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday came face to face with reality on the ground in Kibra after his rally was disrupted by rowdy youth, forcing the police to lob teargas to disperse them.





The rowdy youth threw stones at Mudavadi during a rally that sought to drum up support for his party’s candidate, Eliud Owalo, at Kamukunji grounds.





The group approached the ANC leader's vehicle from the back and started stoning it, forcing him to cut short his address.





The police were forced to use tear gas and fire live bullets to disperse the youth, who were now charging at ANC supporters, spoiling for a fight.





Similarly, at Bhukhungu grounds, a rally planned by Ford-Kenya candidate Khamisi Butichi was disrupted after ODM used the grounds as a stopover during its rallies yesterday.





Mr Butichi said Ford-Kenya had booked the grounds by informing the police, and they were surprised to see ODM supporters trickling in to wait for their party leader Raila Odinga.





“We had organised our meeting and we have a letter from the police. At the time we were booking this place, it had not been booked by any other political party,” said Butichi.





He called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to take action against Raila Odinga’s party for allegedly storming their venue.





“ODM wants to use all venues as stopovers, which is impossible. IEBC needs to take action against this kind of behaviour,” he said.



