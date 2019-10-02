Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has weighed in on the Likoni Ferry Crossing incident that occurred on Sunday evening claiming the lives of a mother and her daughter.





In an interview with KTN on Tuesday, Kuria said the Kenya Ferry Services should be held responsible for the incident.





He said that he was yet to receive any compelling thinking that the officials should not be held legally accountable for the incident that has left the country reeling in shock.





According to the lawmaker, if the incident were to occur in other countries, individuals in positions of responsibility would be held responsible.





"If this was to happen in other countries some people would be held, would be culpable for criminal liability because it is just that, negligence is equal to murder...”





"I think I am yet to be convinced from where I stand that someone at Kenya Ferry Services should not be facing criminal liability for this incident,” Kuria said.



