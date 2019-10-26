Board Coordination Deputy Commissioner





Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the principal revenue collector for the Government of Kenya with the primary goal to deliver Kenya to financial self-sufficient through effective tax revenue mobilization. KRA is seeking result-oriented, self-driven individuals of high integrity to fill the positions of Deputy Commissioner – Board Coordination

Purpose of the job

Oversees the functions and operations of the Board Coordination Division and provision of board secretarial services for KRA.

Responsibilities

· Offer Secretarial Services to the Board and Board Committees and KRA affiliated bodies/entities.

· Interpret relevant legislation and advise the Board and related Committees on changes in Law.

· Review and advise Management and the Board on legal implications of internal policies and procedures.

· Guide the preparation of legal opinions and instruments.

Qualifications

The job holder should possess the following minimum qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB).

· A postgraduate diploma in Law.

· Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

· Possess a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).

· Master’s degree in a relevant discipline will be an added advantage.

· At least seven (7) years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice.

· At least three (3) of which should be in a senior management position in a comparable organisation.

Competencies

· Strong administrative, managerial and leadership skills

· Excellent decision making skills and capabilities

· Excellent planning, organisational and analytical skills

· Resilient, focused and results oriented.

· Excellent oral and written communication.

· Good presentation and interpersonal skills.

· Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.

· Ability to build and maintain strong relationships.





Legal Services Deputy Commissioner

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the principal revenue collector for the Government of Kenya with the primary goal to deliver Kenya to financial self-sufficient through effective tax revenue mobilization. KRA is seeking result-oriented, self-driven individuals of high integrity to fill the position of Deputy Commissioner – Legal Services.

Purpose of the job

Oversees the functions and operations of the Legal Services Division, and provision of all legal advice on matters affecting KRA.

Responsibilities

· Lead pre-litigation processes between KRA and other parties and guide the preparation of Memoranda of Understanding, bilateral and multilateral legal instruments with tax implications.

· Review and advise management on legal implications of internal policies and procedures.

· Interpret relevant legislation and advise management and relevant departments on changes in Law.

· Make legislative proposals on amendments of fiscal laws.

· Monitor post litigation revenue recovery on concluded cases by revenue departments.

Qualifications

The job holder should possess the following minimum qualifications:

· Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB).

· A Postgraduate diploma in Law.

· Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

· Possess a valid Practicing Certificate (LSK).

· Master’s degree in a relevant discipline will be an added advantage.

· At least seven (7) years post admission experience in commercial law and litigation practice.

· At least three (3) of which should be in a senior management position in a comparable organisation.

Competencies

· Strong administrative, managerial and leadership skills

· Excellent decision making skills and capabilities

· Excellent planning, organisational and analytical skills

· Resilient, focused and results oriented.

· Excellent oral and written communication.

· Good presentation and interpersonal skills.

· Motivated, dynamic and dedicated team player.