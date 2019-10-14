Monday October 14, 2019 - Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is planning to build a seven-storey private hospital to fund public services in the parent institution at a cost of Sh 15 billion.





Making the announcement on a local daily, the corrupt and scandal ridden hospital said that the 300-bed facility that will stand on 3.6 hectares will be developed under a design, construct, equip, finance, operate and maintain model within the next five years.





“Kenyatta National Hospital Board (KNHB) now wishes to have developed a separate private hospital (the Project) under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement that will serve fee-paying private patients, hence providing a source of additional funding to support the main public hospital,” The hospital’s management said in the publication.





The hospital’s management said the contractor will manage, maintain as well as procure and install hi-tech medical equipment as well as oversee delivery of clinical services.





The construction of the hospital will commence in 2020.



