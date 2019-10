The 10 kg TV became too heavy for Otuke, who was forced to rush to where he had stolen it for help.A crowd gathered outside the shop where Otuke had stolen the TV.Mr Mogeni,who is the owner of the shop said he couldn’t help the thief because he had paid for the service of protecting his business. Mogeni further explained that for Otuke to be helped,he has to pay five times the cost of the TV.