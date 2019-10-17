Thursday October 17, 2019 -A court in Mombasa today released Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa following her two-day detention by the police over fatal shooting that led to the death of one person.





Mrs Jumwa will however have to pay Sh500,000 cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh1 million to secure her freedom.





Her co-accused, a bodyguard, will also have to pay an equal amount.





The court further ordered that they physically present themselves to Malindi DCIO on October 22nd pending further summons.





The two were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the shooting at Ganda ward, following chaotic incidents that marred by-election campaigns.





Before her arrest, Jumwa maintained that ODM candidate Reuben Katana was conducting campaigns past time and that police had failed to act.





"Campaigns ended on Monday at 6pm as per the law and once I received reports that the ODM candidate was holding an illegal meeting, I decided to go and protest why police were not doing their duty," said the combative MP.





But a brother to the deceased, Mr Katana Jola, insisted on Wednesday that the MP had snatched a pistol from her bodyguard before firing.





According to him, the bullet was targeting Reuben Katana but slightly missed the target before killing Ngumbao Jola.





"After some few minutes, Aisha Jumwa stormed the meeting, she condemned the police for not dispersing the meeting. She snatched a pistol from the bodyguard and aimed at Katana (Reuben). The bullet missed the target at hit his uncle," he said.



