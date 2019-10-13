Sunday, October 13, 2019- This freak accident happened on Outering Road near Mutindwa and it’s is a miracle if occupants survived.





The accident has left tongues wagging with people wondering how it happened in the first place.





Guard rails are supposed to save lives but it seems they can also prove dangerous.





Former Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru died in a similar accident when his car went through those guard rails along Thika Road.





Check out the photo below.



