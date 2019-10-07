Monday October 7, 2019 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has differed with his Gatundu South counterpart, Moses Kuria, after the latter said ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, is a hard to sell in Central Kenya in 2022.





In an interview with K24 on Sunday, Kuria claimed that it's hard for Mr Odinga to penetrate Mt Kenya region should he try his fifth stab at the Presidency.





"Raila Odinga is a tough sell in Mt Kenya region," Kuria said.





But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Wambugu insisted that Mt Kenya region can vote for Mr Odinga should President Uhuru Kenyatta opt to support the former PM.





According to him, Uhuru's word will be final.





He added that the region decided to work with Deputy President William Ruto following Uhuru's decision to work with the DP.





"But when I hear some people say that Raila is a hard sale in Mt Kenya I laugh.”





“Mt Kenya bought William Ruto less than 5 years after he was associated with heinous crimes against Mt Kenya people.”





“Ruto was sold to us by Uhuru Kenyatta; and we bought him," he said.



