Thursday October 17, 2019 - A section of MPs allied to the Kileweke faction in Jubilee Party have congratulated MCAs across the country for rejecting Punguza Mzigo Initiative.





Punguza Mzigo is an initiative sponsored by Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, who was being financed by Deputy President William Ruto.





In a press statement on Thursday, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, said the proposals by Aukot did not address inclusivity and that the bill was drafted in a questionable manner.





“We want to congratulate all the County Assemblies who have ensured that the Punguza Mzigo Bill did not go through.”





“We note that except for Uasin Gishu all other assemblies that have discussed this bill rejected it primarily on the basis of lack of inclusivity in how it was prepared," Aukot said in a statement.





The Kieleweke team also expressed optimism in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it would succeed because it addresses the issue of inclusivity.





"As the Parliamentary Caucus that supports the Building Bridges Initiative, we look forward to the report that we expect will be presented to the President and Former Prime Minister in a few days,’’ the team said.





Kieleweke team is a faction in Jubilee Party opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential quest in 2022.



