Monday October 28, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto was given a thunderous welcome in Kibra ahead of Jubilee Candidate McDonald Mariga’s camp on Sunday.





However, the DP caused a stir when he arrived with sniper bodyguard, ostensibly from the elite Recce Squad, to the campaign to avoid being a victim of what befell Mariga before in the hands of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s goons.





Jubilee supporters gathered at a field to welcome Ruto as he landed in his chopper together with hawk-eyed Recce Commando.





However, ODM, led by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed, have mocked Ruto for the way he appeared with tight security during the event.





"This is how Ruto was guarded and came to ask for votes today in Kibra and then you lie to people ground iko Sawa. Kibra is ODM and ODM is Kibra," he tweeted.





Not long ago, Mariga was stoned and his car smashed by Kibra residents as he moved around seeking for votes in the upcoming by-elections.





Mariga has exuded confidence that he is the best candidate for the position. He has made a series of promises including rehabilitation of markets among others.



