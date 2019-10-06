Sunday October 6, 2019-

Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has recounted his last moments with his wife Adelaide Khalwale, who died on Saturday morning.





Addressing journalists at his home in Ikolomani, Khalwale said his wife collapsed in the bathroom in her house while taking a bath.





Khalwale said he tried all the techniques he had mastered over the years, but she fell unconscious, never to wake again.





"She gasped her last breath in my hands during the resuscitation process," Khalwale said.

The former lawmaker said what shocked was the fact that she had been given a clean bill of health from cervical cancer, which Khalwale claimed she had been suffering from since 2003.





"This week, we went to the cancer center, did profiles of the bone marrow and blood and confirmed that cancer had been cured by the chemotherapy. Then, two days ago, she developed pulmonary hypertension and for only two days that she had taken drugs she stopped breathing," Khalwale said.





Adelaide and Khalwale had been married for 39 years.



