Saturday October 19, 2019-

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot has blasted lawyer, Miguna Miguna following his sustained onslaught on ODM party leader Raila Odinga.





For the last two days, Miguna has been attacking the NASA supremo even parading his bedroom matters on social media.





Taking to social media on Saturday, Cheruiyot said Raila is an icon and statesman and it was wrong for Miguna to attack him unjustifiably.





At the same time, the Jubilee Party Senator accused Raila's supporters of doublespeak for feeling offended by the lawyer's jibes at the ODM boss, when they have allegedly been doing the same to Deputy President William Ruto.





"I abhor what Miguna is doing to an Icon like Baba. A respected statesman. But then, most of his complaining supporters do the same or worse to WSR here on twitter. Such sissies!! Have some class," Cheruiyot stated

Expressing similar sentiments, former presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida has said he was shocked that Miguna was a father and had guts to make 'immature' claims against the family of former Premier.





"Family is every man's heart. ANYTHING that threatens another man's family is every man's enemy. Miguna's attacks on the family of Rt Hon Raila is unwarranted, immature, uncouth and shocking! A man with his own children should know better. Nothing justifies this kind of behavior," Dida tweeted.





