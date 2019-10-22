Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Moi University, in partnership with Portuguese Tech Company, jp.ik, have launched locally assembled computers at the varsity’s Digital Assembly Plant.





The devices launched under the brand name MU include desktop computers and laptops.





The Moi University Digital Assembly Plant was officially inaugurated in June and has so far assembled 150,000 ICT devices for the Kenya Digital Literacy Program and another 70,000 tablets for the recent national census exercise.





The plant is based in Rivatex Complex that was acquired recently by the public university.





The half a billion shillings digital plant has a capacity to produce 4,500 devices per day.





Jerome Ochieng, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of ICT, who presided over the launch, urged Kenyans to support local ICT while acknowledging the university’s innovation.





“It is our joy and pride as a government when we see local universities taking up the challenge of growing manufacturing in this country which is one of the pillars in our big 4 agenda,” he said.





On the same breath, the PS said plans are underway to maximise the assembly’s output as well as provide a ready market for the devices under the “buy Kenya Build Kenya Initiative”.





“We are therefore encouraging Kenyans to buy these locally assembled computers because buying Kenya ultimately builds Kenya.”





“We are also calling upon County Governments to support this initiative and order their ICT devices directly from the factory.”





On his part, Nick Broda, jp.ik’s Head of Sales Worldwide, welcomed local and regional companies that have a wide distribution network of consumer goods and an interest in distributing and selling ICT devices to partner with them.





“As we continue to develop our sales channel, we have done our market research and established that there is a big market for these products and are fully invested in developing this market,” said Broda.



