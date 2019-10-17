Thursday, October 17, 2019- Kenyans on twitter have had a field day trolling Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, after seeing her real face without makeup.





The controversial and vocal legislator spent the night in police cells over the chaos at her constituency that led to the death of an ODM supporter.





She appeared in a Mombasa Law court on Thursday where she was granted Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount with the alternative of Sh500, 000 bail, pending trial.





However, Kenyans could not help but notice that she looks quite different without make-up and her photos in court have left Kenyans talking.





Check out some of the tweets below.







