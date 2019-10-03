Thursday, October 3, 2019- Betting firm SportPesa has laid off its 400 employees days after announcing its plan to close operations in Kenya until the “hostile business environment” in the country improves.





The gaming firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Karauri, announced the sacking after the bookmaker’s top management held a meeting at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday.





“I don’t know what to say, but it appears this journey cannot continue. I’m disappointed,” Karauri is reported to have said.





According to the company’s Partnerships Executive, Tom Bwana, It was a like a funeral as Karauri delivered the bad news to grief stricken employees.





“The boss [CEO Capt. Ronald Karauri] came in and even he could not hold his usual jovial face. It was not easy for him to see people filled with anxious grief. People he’s called colleagues, people he’s worked with to build a shining brand, people with whom he’s shared the company’s highlights. Tough indeed,” added Bwana.









Sportpesa was the largest gaming firm in the country controlling over 70% of the market until the government canceled its license over tax dispute.





SportPesa’s exit will also affect sponsorship deals it had signed with several football entities including Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kenyan Premier League and Football Kenya Federation valued at hundreds of millions of shillings.





