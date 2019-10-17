Thursday, October 17, 2019 - A video of Kenyans rushing to siphon fuel after a truck over-turned in Mai Mahiu has emerged.





In the video, the area residents are seen almost causing a stampede at the scene of the accident as they rush with jerry-cans to siphon fuel from the truck.





They siphoned fuel from the ill-fated truck without caring about the past oil siphoning incidents that turned tragic such as the infamous, “Sachagwan tragedy”, which claimed the lives of 137 Kenyans who had gone to siphon fuel from a truck that had over-turned along the Nakuru-Eldoret Road.





Watch video.