Monday, October 7, 2019 - The number of people killed in road accidents in Kenya has gone up by 16.1 percent over the last nine months compared to a similar period last year.





This is according to a survey conducted by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).





The survey shows that a total of 2,591 people have lost their lives on the roads compared to 2,219 who died by September 25, 2019 with Nairobi County leading in the number of road accidents that have occurred countrywide between January and September 2019.





This is the period when President Uhuru ordered the authority to withdraw from roads.





Pedestrians accounted for the highest number of those killed, with 1,005 deaths, followed by passengers at 524, while motorcyclists were third, with drivers coming fourth at 245.





The number of those seriously injured went up significantly from 3,309 in 2018 to 4,825 in 2019 - a 45% increase.





The survey further revealed that 4,618 people have so far sustained slight injuries in road accidents this year compared to 3,771 by September 25 last year.





Private vehicles were involved in the most road accidents, accounting for 650 fatalities followed by commercial vehicles with 573 deaths this year





The report has also revealed that most of those who were killed are this year were people between 20 and 39 years.





Boda Boda passengers’ death have also gone up by 34.8 percent from 184 to 248.





On his part, Nakuru County Traffic Police boss, Rashid Ali, revealed that blackspots along the Nairobi-Kisumu-Eldoret Highway had increased from 4 to 7.





The spots are Kinungi, Kikopey, St Mary’s, Free Area, Ngata, State House and Salgaa.





The authority pointed out the major causes of accidents as speeding, drunk driving, poor road conditions and lack of proper road signs.



