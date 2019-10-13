Sunday, October 13, 2019-Papa Shirandula’s actress and Milele FM presenter , Wilbroda, posed in a bikini and paraded her gorgeous curves to thirsty men, leaving them panting like starved hyenas that have spotted a carcass.
Wilbroda is among the local female celebrities who do regular work-outs and you can see the effects of intense work-out through her hot body.
With a flat tummy and voluptuous curves which resemble those of a top-model, she is a complete meal not just a sauce.
Here’s the photo of the talented actress showing of her delicious assets.
