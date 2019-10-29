Tuesday, October 29, 2019- Loyal and faithful women are rare nowadays and that is why media personality, Bonnie Musambi, who is lucky to have one, goes to extra lengths to treat her right.





The news anchor and radio host attached to KBC recently splashed millions on a mansion and car for his wife of seven years during her birthday.





Taking to social media, Musambi revealed that he bought a Sh18 million mansion in Kilimani, Nairobi and a Nissan X-trail worth Sh2.5 million for her loyal wife and mother of his two kids.





“I bought her a house in Kilimani. The house is Ksh18 million but it is a mortgage. I bought the house last week but one.





“Her birthday was on July 10, this year but I did not give her a gift, I decided to gift her last weekend. What I did was sell a Toyota Passo I had bought last year and then add some money to purchase the Nissan X-trail I got her,” Musambi revealed.





Musambi went on to reveal that he feels indebted to his wife because she came into his life after he had been heartbroken and given up on love.





“ We have been married for the last seven years and the main reason as to why I love her is that she came to my life when I had been heartbroken. I had given up on marriage.





“Initially, I was dating a girl only to realise that she was somebody else’s wife. She was a foreigner. She (My wife) came to my life at that time and she collected and encouraged me,”





“For me, I have not done anything yet, I will still do more for her, ” Musambi added.





See the photos below.



