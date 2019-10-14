Monday, October 14, 2019 - World marathon record holder and the first human to run a marathon in under 2 hours, Eliud Kipchoge, has expressed his desire to meet with former US President, Barack Obama.





Kipchoge on Monday morning took to his twitter account to thank Obama for congratulating him on smashing the 2 hour marathon barrier in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.





Obama also saluted Brigid Kosgei, who set a new women’s world record in Chicago over the weekend.





Kosgei’s time significantly lowered Briton Paula Radcliffe’s long-standing record of 2:15:25 set on April 13, 2003 in London.





“Staggering achievements on their own, they’re also remarkable examples of humanity’s ability to endure—and keep raising the bar.” Part of the tweet read.





In his response, the 34-year old thanked the former POTUS and took the opportunity to request for a meet up with him to discuss ‘how to work together to make the world a running world’





“Thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honour if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. ” Kipchoge wrote.





Speaking after making history by running a marathon in 1:59:40, Kipchoge said:





“This was the best moment of my life,”





“From the first kilometre today I was really comfortable. In my heart and my mind I hoped to run under two hours and make history. I hoped to leave a positive message to the whole world that no human is limited.”



