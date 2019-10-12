Saturday, October 12, 2019- To celebrate Eliud Kipchoge’s historic run in Vienna, Austria, where he became the first human to run a marathon in under 2 hours, the Chandaria Foundation has pledged Sh10 million to repair roofs of schools that will be chosen by the marathon legend.





The foundation owner, businessman and philanthropist, Manu Chandaria, wrote on twitter:





“Congratulations on Kipchoge's win. Wow. To celebrate Chandaria Foundation will provide Kenya Shillings Ten Million of Roofing to replace leaking roofs of the schools of his choice,”





Kipchoge, who finished the 42km race in 1:59:40, will also get a new Isuzu pickup from vehicle manufacturer, Isuzu East Africa.









“Eliud Kipchoge started way back in 2017 where as a corporate we identified an opportunity to support Eliud in his training activities leading up to the 2018 Berlin marathon where he won the race. Our partnership was to provide him with transportation,” said Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe.





She added: “Because during his time of training he needed transport, we gave him a brand new Isuzu double carb pickup to use for his training, for carrying water and moving him from his home to the training location. We as a company were really captivated by his calmness, discipline and his level of confidence. And as we continued to engage with him this opportunity came and we have put forth that today if he wins the INEOS159 challenge we are going to gift him yet with another Isuzu Single carb pickup.”





The 34-year old father of three is already among the wealthiest athletes in Kenya having scooped a cool $250,000 (Sh25 million) just two weeks ago after winning the World Marathon Majors title in the series in which athletes accumulate points in the Chicago, New York, London, Tokyo, Boston and Berlin marathons.





Reports indicate that he is also set to pocket several millions of dollars in cashprize and endorsements after his latest exploit.



