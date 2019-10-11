Friday, October 11, 2019- This shocking video shows how crooked Kenya Ports Authority staff steal new tyres and sports rims from imported cars.





Cases of people importing cars only to find some of the accessories are missing while clearing the vehicles at the port are common.





In this video, the port staff were caught on camera switching the sports rims before the owners of the car came to collect them.





The video has been widely shared on social media with Kenyans calling for the DCI to follow up the issue.





Watch the video below.







