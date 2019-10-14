Monday, October 14, 2019 - Even after two innocent souls were lost about 2 weeks ago due to carelessness, the management of Kenya Ferry Services is yet to learn lessons from the accident and come up with safety measures to prevent another tragedy.





Earlier today, a concerned citizen took a photo of cars hanging dangerously at the back of the ferry in the middle of the ocean.





The passengers were inside the cars, oblivious of the danger that lay ahead as the ferry cruised in the ocean.





This is the same blunder that claimed the lives of Mariam Kighenda and her four year old daughter.





See the photo.