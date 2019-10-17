Thursday October 17, 2019 – The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee has summoned Defence Principal Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, to explain why Department of Defense officials blocked officers from the Auditor General’s office from auditing suspicious tender awards in the Ministry of Defence.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, PAC chairman, Opiyo Wandayi, ordered the Principal Secretary to avail all the documents from the relevant officers for scrutiny without failure for record purposes.





Wandayi said it is saddening for officials to block such a process from being conducted at the expense of accountability.





“You cannot just sit there and decide that you will go against the orders of Parliament.”





“The orders that we gave for special audit must be complied with... It is my ruling that DoD will allow the auditors to access any documents they want,” Wandayi noted.





Earlier, DoD claimed that the Auditor-General wanted to go through documents that had already been audited.



