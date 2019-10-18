Friday, October 18, 2019

-Tanzanian Bongo sensation Diamond Platnumz knows how to woo women and drive them crazy with his sweet tongue.





When he was dating Zari Hassan, he used to flood social media with romantic poems and juicy messages dedicated to the famous socialite.





We thought Diamond and Zari were the ultimate celebrity couple until when they parted ways and started washing each other’s dirt in public.





The notorious Tanzanian play-boy is pampering his current lover Tanasha Donna the same way he used to pamper Zari.





Diamond posted a video praising Tanasha’s beauty, saying that she looks like a virgin despite giving birth.





However, the Netizens are not convinced that Diamond’s love to Tanasha is genuine because he used to do the same thing to Zari Hassan before the affair flopped.





Watch video.







