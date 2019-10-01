Tuesday October 1, 2019 - Interior Coordination Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has shocked the country after he posted a tweet that may be insensitive to the victims of the Likoni Ferry tragedy.





Speaking in Mombasa County, 6 Kilometres from Likoni where a tragic ferry accident took place, Kibicho briefed Kenyans about the preparations that the Kenya Navy had undertaken in readiness for the forthcoming Mashujaa Day celebration.





“Our uniformed forces have intensified rehearsals for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, Mombasa.”





“This will be the first time in our history that the Kenya Navy will give the National Salute to the President," Kibicho said





The tweet caused social media uproar with many Kenyans attacking the PS for posting such remarks yet Kenya Navy is yet to recover bodies of a mother and child who drowned in Likoni on Monday.





“Likoni: mother and child died helplessly while Kenya Navy speed boats, helicopters and ships were rehearsing to salute President Uhuru Kenyatta on Mashujaa Day as Dr. Eng Karanja Kibicho says in this video. Take a walk. Silently. Let that sink in. Wonder. Marvel. Tafakari. Naam.,” said a Kenyan identified as Dr Njenga.





"All this is useless if the mother and daughter were not rescued yesterday and have not been retrieved from the ocean until now. Wastage of taxpayers' money. Incompetent personnel. Parading and doing stunts on that day just shows that's all your team is capable of doing," said another user identified as Jeremy.





Sources said Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) is waiting for divers from South Africa to come and rescue the mother and child.



