Friday, October 4, 2019 - This slay queen from Kahawa West identified as Slyvia Atieno has been hawking her flesh on tagged, a dating platform that has been reduced to an online brothel.





A thirsty man approached Slyvia on the dating platform and she put it clear that she joined the site to sell her body and not dating.





When the starved man told her to quote her price, she put the price at Ksh 6,000 for a night of hot sex.





The Ksh 6,000 covers several hours of hot sex - from 5PM to 10AM the following day.





See what unemployment has turned Kenyan ladies into.





Follow the conversation between the slay queen and the starved hyena.