Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - Media Max Network has sacked 150 employees in what has been described as a massacre.





K24 TV is the most affected with some of the popular journalists who were earning hefty salaries facing the sack.





Those who have been fired in the lay-off exercise include K24 Managing Editor, Fred Njiiri, Managing Editor for Kiswahili and Chief anchor, Frankline Wambugu, English Manging Editor, Boniface Mutakha, and Deputy Managing Editor, Ali Mtenzi.





K24 Business Editor Tony Timase and Sports Editor, Torome Tirike, who was poached from Citizen TV has also been shown the door.





The lay off is cutting across the entire company from editorial to management, marketing and printing press.





At K24, it seems the target was senior editors who had fat salaries.





Some of them had already been sent on compulsory leave.





At Kameme TV, the management has scrapped the newsgathering section to focus more on entertainment, leaving tens of journalists and other support workers without jobs.



