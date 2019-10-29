Tuesday October 29, 2019 -Suna East MP Junet Mohamed yesterday claimed that Deputy President William Ruto was actively seeking to buy out McDonald Mariga's opponents in upcoming Kibra by-elections.





Venting on social media, Junet noted that Ruto has already approached one of the candidates affiliated to NASA with the intention of buying him out.





"The DP is negotiating with one of the NASA affiliate parties to step down their candidate for Mariga.”





“The amount demanded is huge and hence the negotiations are taking a bit long," read a section of the MP's statement.





Junet went on to allege that prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi was being used as the chief negotiator in the shady deal.





"We shall update Kenyans when the deal is done. Transactional advisor Ahmednasir how far?" he posed.





Similar allegations were made by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi back on October 13, while campaigning for his party's candidate Eliud Owalo, where he went on to state that Ruto's Karen residence was being misused as a campaign venue.





