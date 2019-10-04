Friday October 4, 2019-

A vocal Jubilee MP is mourning the death of his sister who was found killed at her house in Membley Estate, Nairobi.





Jane Murugi, sister of Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, was found dead in her house and police suspect she was killed.





The lawmaker, who was at the murder scene said he also suspects his sister was killed and called Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate and ensure that Murugi killers are brought to book.





Murugi’s killing comes three weeks after the murder of Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen was killed.





Cohen, 71, was killed and his body thrown inside a septic tank in his house in Kitisuru.





Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu is the chief suspect in the murder that DCI boss George Kinoti described as gruesome.





Late Cohen was laid to rest last week at the Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi.





Sarah is being detained at Langata Women‘s Prison waiting to face murder charges.



