Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Transport CS, James Macharia, has selected his PS, Esther Koimet, to take charge of the exercise to retrieve bodies of Mariam Kigenda and her daughter, Amanda Mutheu, who drowned at the Likoni Ferry when their vehicle slid off the ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean on Sunday evening.





This comes amidst an uproar from the family of the deceased, accusing the State of sluggishness in the retrieval exercise.





So slow was the process that the kin had to part with Ksh250,000 to a private company identified as the Kenya Rescue Divers to take over from where the Government had left.





But the government maintained that it has taken over the rescue mission and will see to it that the bodies of the two are retrieved from the ocean.





Koimet, who is the daughter of the late Nichola Biwot, has served in public service for more than 25 years since obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, both from the University of Nairobi.



