Monday, October 28, 2019 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has taken to social media to respond to rumors that she’s pregnant.





It all started after a netizen noticed that her belly was bigger than usual and wondered if the screen siren could be heavy with a child.





The mother of one has dismissed these rumors stating that she is not pregnant and that her daughter, Ivanna, is not ready for a sibling.





“Dope Girl in the building! Missed being on air aki mko sawa?”

“Ati I hear I’m expectant… Woi. I’m only expecting a good time tonight….na hata Ivanna hawezi kubali..Hope you are watching….” she wrote on Instagram.





Earlier this month, Betty introduced her Caucasian boyfriend on social media but did not reveal his face.





Following her failed marriage to Dennis Okari and her well-publicized affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, she vowed to keep her subsequent lovers off social media.





“Tulisema 2019 tutawaficha. I want to enjoy time with him silently. It’s better and sweeter,” she said in a past interview.



