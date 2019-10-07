Monday October 7, 2019 - The family of Likoni Ferry tragedy victims disclosed rituals they have been forced to perform in order to retrieve the bodies.





John Wambua, the husband to Mariam Kighenda, disclosed on Sunday that he had been approached severally by people who advised him to slaughter a cow so that the bodies could be retrieved.





However, Wambua, who is a steadfast Christian, turned down the advances stating that he did not condone such superstitious practices.





“I have stood firm in my faith.”





“The only blood I believe was shed to save a life was that of Jesus.”





“I have turned down such overtures,” affirmed Wambua.





It has been eight days since Mariam and her daughter drowned in the Indian Ocean after their car slid off a moving ferry into the ocean.





The family has held prayer vigils at their home since the unfortunate event with worshipers from Winners Chapel Church coming in to support the family.





The sessions are led Pastor Samael Mwangemi, who advised that they could only "seek God’s hand to intercede and comfort the bereaved."





Most worshippers described Kighenda as social and hardworking, and a strong believer in family virtues.



