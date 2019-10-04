Friday, October 4, 2019

-Former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, has been forced to become a Karaoke host at 1824 club in Lang’ata to make ends meet and supplement her income.





Maribe is facing financial hardships after she was fired from Royal Media Services where she held a senior position.

The controversial media girl was fired after she was linked to the murder of the late businesswoman Monica Kimani.





She is alleged to have assisted her boyfriend Jowie to murder the late businesswoman at her posh home in Kilimani.





The Royal Media Services terminated her contract after her image was tainted due to the ongoing murder case where she is a prime suspect.





She has now fallen from grace to grass and turned into a “street hustler” who can do anything to make ends meet.





Last Tuesday, she was hosting a Karaoke event at 1824 club in Lang’ata.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the club pays the hosts of such Karaoke events a mere Ksh 5,000.





Maribe has been forced to take such peanuts because of the financial hardships she is currently facing.





The once promising media girl has been deserted by friends after she lost her job and went broke.





When Maribe was at the top of her career, she used to be a regular reveler in high end entertainment joints in the upmarket areas where she used to blow more than Ksh 50,000 in a night.





But these days, she is lying low.





Life has really changed if Maribe can accept a mere Ksh 5,000 to host an event all night long.





Here’s the event she hosted at 1824 club last Tuesday.







