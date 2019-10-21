Monday October 21, 2019-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed what killed former Nyandarua North MP, Josiah Mwangi Kariuki in 1975.





According to Miguna Miguna , Kariuki, who was popularly known as JM, was killed after he was found sleeping with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ‘s wife Mama Ngina Kenyatta.





Miguna said when Mzee learnt that JM was “eating” his wife he ordered his bodyguards to abduct her and chop his manhood before they kill him.





“On March 2, 1975, JM Kariuki was abducted at the Hilton Hotel in broad daylight by one of Kamau Ngegi's bodyguards. His mutilated body was discovered in Ngong Hills.





JM Kariuki had had the misfortune of being at the Hilton Hotel the morning of March 2, 1975 with Ngina Muhoho a.k.a. Mama Ngina Kenyatta.





Before JM's mutilated body was discovered on Ngong Hills, State House announced on VOK that JM had "gone to Zambia on a business trip."





Like Msando, they had chopped off his manhood. JM had served as Kenyatta's PERSONAL SECRETARY,” Miguna wrote on his Facebook.





Miguna is still in political exile in Toronto, Canada.



