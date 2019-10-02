Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - Popular comedian turned radio host, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, is convinced that Nairobi ladies don’t wear panties.





Jalang’o narrated on his Radio Show that he saw several ladies walking naked in the CBD after the windstorm that swept across the country on Tuesday lifted their skirts and dresses up.





“Hiyo upepo ilinipata kwa CBD yenyewe, ilikuwa ile upepo ya kutoka chini, iakuja na skirt waah, nikajua vitu kwa ground ni different.”





“Naona Kampuni za underwear watufunga hii Nairobi wakauze tu Kakamega.” said Jalas.





He went on to appeal to the Weatherman to warn Kenyans in advance so that ladies who like going commando can wear appropriate outfits to avoid embarrassment.





Watch the video below.