Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - Former Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Maribe, has finally set the record straight on her relationship with political blogger, Dennis Itumbi.





The former TV girl turned murder suspect, has often steered clear of this topic despite Itumbi going out of his way to show his support for the disgraced journalist when she was on trial for the cold-blooded murder of businesswoman, Monica Kimani.





It was even rumored that Itumbi was the father to Maribe’s son.





However, Maribe put that rumor to bed last week when she confirmed that comedian Eric Omondi is the baby daddy.

Over the weekend, she left tongues wagging after she referred to Itumbi as ‘sweetie’ in a post on social media prompting a fan to ask her to set the record straight.





“Sasa hapa nimechanganyikiwa….I thought mmerudiana na Eric..but no sawa..they say ,tell pple different stories about u so that wakianza udaku angalau wanaurgue,” read a comment from janty254.





To which Maribe responded: “@janty254 Dennis is one of my best friends so I will call him what I want,”





She went on to state that has never had a romantic relationship with Itumbi.





“Shida ni the stories you tell yourself. I have never been involved with Itumbi for example. But endeleeeni. You know more than we do,” she commented.





An on the famous kiss that sparked relationship rumors, Maribe explained that the kiss was just a joke that went out of hand.





“It was a joke that went too far. One of our friends decided to take a picture of us and in a span of five minutes it was in a WhatsApp group and it took a life of its own. I hear he was at my folk’s home and paid my dowry, mi hata sijui,” she explained.



