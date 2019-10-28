Monday October 28, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger and digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has told off Suna East MP Junet Mohamed over claims that the DP was heavily protected during a Jubilee rally in Kibra on Sunday.





In a tweet, Junet posted a photo of two bodyguards carrying sophisticated guns and claimed they were protecting Ruto when he toured Kibra to drum up support for Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga.





"This is how Ruto was guarded and came to ask for votes today in Kibra and then you lie to people ground iko Sawa. Kibra is ODM and ODM is Kibra," he posted.





In a quick rejoinder, Itumbi accused the National Assembly Minority Whip of lying and wondered how the DP could carry heavily armed bodyguards to a rally in which ODM claimed the attendees were hired.





"Honourable (Mheshimiwa) Junet Mohamed you cannot hold two sharply different positions on the same issue. On one hand the ODM party says Jubilee paid people to fill crowds and on the other you claim DP William Ruto is being protected from the crowds he hired. Pick (Chagua) one Lie!" he said.





However, the ODM Director of Elections, stood his grounds and responded to Itumbi in kind.

"Ndugu it’s all the same. A man being protected from the crowd he hired because he is not sure of them," Junet stated.





