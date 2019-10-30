Wednesday, October 30, 2019 -After years of speculation, embattled former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, recently confirmed that Eric Omondi is the biological father to their son Zahara.





Jacque Maribe posted photos hanging around with Eric Omondi during their son’s graduation and crafted beautiful words that confirmed that the popular comedian is her baby daddy.





There was a lot of speculation on the identity of Maribe’s baby-daddy, with many Kenyans linking Itumbi to the pregnancy.





However, Maribe confirmed that Itumbi is just a friend after confirming the identity of her baby-daddy.





Maribe and Omondi are co-parenting although they don’t live together as husband and wife.





They shared photos hanging out together as a family during vacation.





See photos.











