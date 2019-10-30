Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - For most Kenyans, working in the media seems a walk in the park because of the flashy life that is exhibited by media personalities.





But K24 TV anchor, Eric Njoka, has revealed that working in the media is not glamorous as most people see and revealed that choosing media as a career is his biggest regret in life.





Taking to social media, the hunk anchor who has worked in the media for over 10 years, said that it’s only passion that motivates him to continue pursuing a career in the media.





“Many have asked me about this but things aren't always what they seem.”





“I have spent more than a decade doing this, even though I am driven by the passion that motivates me every day.”





“There are those amongst us who have made it look so grandiose and only for the selected few, a conveyor belt society and system," he said.





He lamented that the Kenyan media industry has gone to the dogs since any person nowadays can venture into the career as long as you sound good even without stepping into a journalism class.





"In simple terms, I cannot be a lawyer but a law graduate can easily be me and succeed swiftly in this career, it's TV or radio after all, what could be so hard?”





“Just look and sound good," he lamented..





"It's a reality that I and many others have to live with.”





“It's not fair but it is what it is," Njoka added.





Njoka is among K24 journalists who were sent on compulsory leave as the station embarks on a ruthless lay-off exercise that has been 150 employees sacked.





It’s not clear whether the celebrated anchor is among those fired.



