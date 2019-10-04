Friday, October 4, 2019 - These photos of a newlywed couple when they served as page boy and little bride in a wedding years ago to ending up as husband and wife have excites netizens.





The bride identified as Brenda, shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:





''My #flashbackfriday puts forth the story of my life.... who would have known that this would happen.”





“From being little bride and groom, from being just family friends, from being the only older person I knew to help me with the kids that would bully me in primary school, we're now husband and wife.”





“My parents and hubby's were friends long before I existed this had nothing to do with an arranged marriage, because we became an item officially 2 years ago because I and my family relocated and we lost contact till 2013, thanks to FB and BBM.”





“Jehovah was definitely involved and were indeed grateful''.





See the photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST