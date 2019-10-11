Friday October 11, 2019 -Two of Al-Shabaab militants who have been in Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) list of most wanted terrorists surrendered to the Kenya army and were paraded on Thursday at Gedo region.





Mr Guliye Hared and Abdalle Ibrahim have been linked to serious attacks targeting KDF and SNA military bases within Jubaland state.





The two have been on the run before surrendering to military forces. While the military commanders paraded them on Thursday, it's not clear when they surrendered.





"Military commanders in Garbaharey town (Gedo region) displayed two defectors from Al-Shabaab on Thursday," reports indicated.





"Guliye Hared Muhumed and Abdalle Nasiri Ibrahim surrendered to the authorities according to state media," reports added.





In 2016, KDF lost over 200 soldiers when Al-Shabaab militants ran over El Adde camp within Gedo region. A year later, over 70 soldiers were killed at Kulbiyow military base, still within Gedo.





Kenya Defense Forces team mans Jubaland region which is under former Ras Kamboni Brigade commander Sheikh Islam Ahmed Madobe.





Incidentally, the progress on the fight against Al-Shabaab comes hours after federal government lifted flight ban imposed on Jubaland administration.





President Mohammed Farmaajo had banned direct flights to Kismayo Airport amid fallout with Madobe, who he accuses of being imposed by KDF troops.





