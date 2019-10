I found a text message from a Kevin...the same Kevin who once called her in the middle of the night. She did not pick, all she could do was rant and pretend to be mad that her colleague was calling her at night. I noted down that phone number and did my FBI-like investigation...mind you the guy had texted telling her that he missed her and was asking if it was possible to meet again. What followed was me waking up and silently saying to myself, "I must teach this 'mburukenge' a lesson". I wanted her private parts to migrate from their rightful place to the forehead. So I contacted this traditional doctor who everyone was praising. I called his number and emailed him. I found his contact details at www.mugwenudoctors.com. His phone number +254740637248 and email mugwenudoctors@gmail.com. I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems to visit Dr Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved.