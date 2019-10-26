Saturday, October 26, 2019 -This plus-size lady and her boyfriend have proven that true love comes in all sizes and shapes.





The lovely couple shared these photos of themselves striking romantic poses and they are going viral on social media.





Say what you may, they look so happy together and that is what matters.





To all plus-size ladies with low self-esteem due to society’s outrageous beauty standards, keep your head up and your prince charming will show up and sweep you off your feet.





See the photos below.



