Tuesday October 8, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians have accused their Jubilee counterparts of attempting to buy off voters ahead of the Kibra parliamentary by-elections.





Speaking while campaigning for their candidate, Imran Okoth, on Sunday, ODM, led by the party’s Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, said that Jubilee has poured money in Kibra.





They claimed that Kibra residents have been queuing for money at Deputy President William Ruto's home in Karen, with the intention being to sway the constituency in Mariga's favour.





On his part, Makadara MP, George Aladwa, urged the people to collect the money but cast their vote for Imran.





“We have evidence that someone is pouring a lot of money.”





“Take it but make the right decision come November 7th,” Aladwa said.





Similar suspicions were expressed by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi, whose party has fronted Eliud Owalo for the same contest.





Speaking during a Sunday service at the Friends Church on Ngong' Road, Mudavadi urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to investigate Jubilee's conduct.





“When people in Kibra say 'he is a hotel' (‘huyo ni hoteli’), what does that tell you? It means Jubilee is pouring money,” he said.





During his visit of Kibra a fortnight ago, Ruto expressed confidence that Mariga will carry the day in a region that has for years been associated with ODM and its leader, Raila Odinga.



